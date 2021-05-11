EuropeUkraine says Russia still has 100,000 troops near its border
Russia still has around 100,000 troops deployed near Ukraine's border and in annexed Crimea, the head of Ukraine's state security service (SBU) Ivan Bakanov said on Tuesday.
Russia announced a withdrawal of forces from near Ukraine's border last month after a standoff that alarmed the West. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week that a significant number of Russia forces were still there. read more
