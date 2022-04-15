Ukraine says Russia used long-range bombers on Mariupol; 1st time in war

A view shows a residential building destroyed in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 14, 2022. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Pavel Klimov

April 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine's defence ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said on Friday that for, the first time since the start of its invasion, Russia used long-range bombers to attack the besieged port city of Mariupol.

Motuzyanyk said Russia was concentrating its efforts on seizing the cities of Rubizhne, Popasna and Mariupol.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Natalia Zinets Writing by Alexander Winning; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.