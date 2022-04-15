1 minute read
Ukraine says Russia used long-range bombers on Mariupol; 1st time in war
April 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine's defence ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said on Friday that for, the first time since the start of its invasion, Russia used long-range bombers to attack the besieged port city of Mariupol.
Motuzyanyk said Russia was concentrating its efforts on seizing the cities of Rubizhne, Popasna and Mariupol.
Reporting by Natalia Zinets Writing by Alexander Winning; editing by John Stonestreet
