Ukraine says Russian air forces continuing to strike city of Mariupol

April 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said on Saturday that Russian planes had continued to launch strikes on the besieged city of Mariupol, focusing on the Azovstal steelworks where troops and civilians are sheltering.

In a Facebook post, the general staff of the armed forces also said the Ukrainian military had regained control over four settlements in the Kharkiv region.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Diane Craft

