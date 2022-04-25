Ukraine says Russian attacks in east are being rebuffed

Rescuers work to remove debris from a building that was hit in a military strike, amid Russia's invasion, in Odesa, Ukraine, April 24, 2022. REUTERS/Igor Tkachenko

April 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine's defence ministry said on Monday Russia was continuing to attack in eastern Ukraine but was being pushed back.

Defence Ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said Russian forces had attempted to break through the defences of towns including Rubizhne, Popasna, Sievierodonetsk, Maryinka and Avdiivka, and was attempting to advance from the town of Izyum towards Barvinkove and Sloviansk.

Reporting by Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage

