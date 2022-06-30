Ukraine says Russian forces have withdrawn from Snake Island

A satellite image shows an overview of Snake Island, Ukraine, June 21, 2022. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

KYIV, June 30 (Reuters) - The head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office, Andriy Yermak, said on Thursday that Russian forces had withdrawn from Snake Island, a strategic Black Sea outpost.

"KABOOM! No Russian troops on the Snake Island anymore. Our Armed Forces did a great job," Yermak wrote on Twitter.

Reuters was not immediately able to verify Yermak's statement.

Reporting by Max Hunder Writing by Alexander Winning

