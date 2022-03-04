Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

A general view of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in Ukraine in this June 12, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Stringer

KYIV, March 4 (Reuters) - Russian military forces have seized the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine's southeast, a local authority said on Friday.

"Operational personnel are monitoring the condition of power units," it said on social media, adding that the efforts sought to ensure the operations were in line with safety requirements.

Ukraine has said Russian forces attacked the plant in the early hours of Friday, setting an adjacent five-story training facility on fire.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

