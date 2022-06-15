1 minute read
Ukraine says Russian forces trying to attack simultaneously in nine directions
June 15 (Reuters) - The head of Ukraine's military on Wednesday said Russia had concentrated its main strike forces in the north of Luhansk region and were trying to attack simultaneously in nine directions.
"The fierce struggle for Luhansk region continues," Valeriy Zaluzhny, commander-in-chief of the armed forces, said in an online message. The Russians were using aircraft, rocket-propelled grenades, and artillery, he added.
Reporting by David Ljunggren and Ronald Popeski; Editing by Leslie Adler
