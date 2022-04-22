Ukraine says Russian plan to take full control of Donbas and southern Ukraine is 'imperialism'

A satellite image shows the overview of the southern end of a military convoy moving south through the Ukrainian town of Velykyi Burluk, Ukraine, April 8, 2022. Picture taken April 8, 2022. Satellite image 2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

KYIV, April 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Defence Ministry denounced plans announced by Russia on Friday to take full control of Donbas and southern Ukraine as "imperialism".

"They stopped hiding it," the ministry said on Twitter. It said Russia had "acknowledged that the goal of the 'second phase' of the war is not victory over the mythical Nazis, but simply the occupation of eastern and southern Ukraine. Imperialism as it is." read more

Reporting By Timothy Heritage

