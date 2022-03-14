Ukraine says Russian shelling is still preventing aid delivery to Mariupol

LVIV, Ukraine, March 14 (Reuters) - Shelling by Russian forces was still preventing the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Black Sea port city of Mariupol on Monday, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

She said a convoy had been trying to reach the encircled city on Monday to deliver aid and help evacuate women and children, but, as with similar attempts over the past week, it had not been able to reach the city.

She confirmed that some civilians had managed to leave Mariupol in a convoy of cars on Monday.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.