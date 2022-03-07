Ukraine says Russia's stance on humanitarian corridors is 'completely immoral'

A boy sits in a shelter for people fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine, March 2, 2022. Picture taken March 2, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

LVIV, Ukraine, March 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine said on Monday a Russian proposal on humanitarian corridors was "completely immoral" after Moscow suggested it would allow people to flee Ukrainian cities provided they exited to Belarus or Russia.

A spokesman for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukrainian citizens should be allowed to leave their homes through Ukrainian territory, and accused Russia of deliberately hampering previous evacuation attempts.

"This is a completely immoral story. People's suffering is used to create the desired television picture," the spokesman said in a written message. "These are citizens of Ukraine, they should have the right to evacuate to the territory of Ukraine."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams, editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.