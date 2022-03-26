Ukraine says Russia's war kills 136 children so far

LVIV, March 26 (Reuters) - The war in Ukraine has killed 136 children in the 31 days since the start of the Russian invasion, Ukraine's office of the prosecutor general said on Saturday in a message on the Telegram app.

Of the total, 64 children have been killed in the Kyiv region, the office said. A further 50 children have died in the Donetsk region, it said.

Additionally, 199 children have been wounded.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the report.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by William Mallard and Lincoln Feast

