Ukraine says seven bodies found after air strike on school on Sunday

LVIV, Ukraine, March 15 (Reuters) - Seven bodies have been found in the rubble of a school building in the Mykolayiv region of southern Ukraine after it was hit in a Russian air strike on Sunday morning, the Ukrainian emergencies service said on Tuesday.

Three wounded people had been pulled out of the rubble, it said in a statement. Rescue and recovery work at the site is now finished, it said.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage

