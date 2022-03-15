1 minute read
Ukraine says seven bodies found after air strike on school on Sunday
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LVIV, Ukraine, March 15 (Reuters) - Seven bodies have been found in the rubble of a school building in the Mykolayiv region of southern Ukraine after it was hit in a Russian air strike on Sunday morning, the Ukrainian emergencies service said on Tuesday.
Three wounded people had been pulled out of the rubble, it said in a statement. Rescue and recovery work at the site is now finished, it said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.