1 minute read
Ukraine says seven humanitarian corridors planned for evacuations on Saturday
LVIV, Ukraine, April 2 (Reuters) - Seven humanitarian corridors to evacuate people from Ukraine's besieged regions are planned for Saturday, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
The planned corridors include one for people evacuating by private transport from the city of Mariupol and by buses for Mariupol residents out of the city of Berdyansk, Vereshchuk said.
Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alison Williams
