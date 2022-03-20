1 minute read
Ukraine says seven humanitarian corridors will open on Sunday
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LVIV, Ukraine, March 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said seven humanitarian corridors would open on Sunday to enable civilians to leave frontline areas.
Ukraine has evacuated a total of 190,000 people from such areas since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24, Vereshchuk said on Saturday, though Ukraine and Russia blame each other for hobbling the process.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Writing by Matthias Williams Editing by Mark Potter
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.