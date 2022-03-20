Ukraine says seven humanitarian corridors will open on Sunday

Woman with her child sits inside a car, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in front of the train station in Przemysl, Poland, March 19, 2022. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

LVIV, Ukraine, March 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said seven humanitarian corridors would open on Sunday to enable civilians to leave frontline areas.

Ukraine has evacuated a total of 190,000 people from such areas since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24, Vereshchuk said on Saturday, though Ukraine and Russia blame each other for hobbling the process.

