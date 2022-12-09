Ukraine says situation in key areas of Donbas front remains very difficult















Dec 9 (Reuters) - The situation in key areas of the Donbas front in eastern Ukraine remains very difficult, but Kyiv's forces are repelling Russian attacks and inflicting significant losses, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday.

In an evening video address, Zelenskiy also said Russian forces had destroyed the town of Bakhmut, one of the epicentres of recent fighting.

Reporting by David Ljunggren











