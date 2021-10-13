Skip to main content

Ukraine says still waiting for answer from Russia on foreign ministers' meeting

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during a joint news conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (not pictured), in Berlin, Germany, June 9, 2021. John Macdougall/Pool via REUTERS

KYIV, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday that Kyiv was still waiting for an answer from Moscow on whether his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov was willing to meet for talks on the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

The German government said this week that Germany, Russia, France and Ukraine had agreed that their foreign ministers should meet, without giving a date or a place for such a meeting. read more

"We are waiting for a signal from Moscow. We didn't receive any signals," Kuleba told a briefing.

