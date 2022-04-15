Ukraine says street battles ongoing in Mariupol

A view shows Illich Iron and Steel Works factory behind a street, which was damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 14, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

April 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine's defence ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said on Friday that street battles were ongoing in the besieged port city of Mariupol, which Russian forces had not managed to completely capture.

Motuzyanyk said active fighting was taking place around Mariupol's Illich Steel and Iron Works, as well as in the port area.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Natalia Zinets Writing by Alexander Winning; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.