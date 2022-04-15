1 minute read
Ukraine says street battles ongoing in Mariupol
April 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine's defence ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said on Friday that street battles were ongoing in the besieged port city of Mariupol, which Russian forces had not managed to completely capture.
Motuzyanyk said active fighting was taking place around Mariupol's Illich Steel and Iron Works, as well as in the port area.
Reporting by Natalia Zinets Writing by Alexander Winning; editing by John Stonestreet
