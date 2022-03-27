Ukraine says two evacuation corridors agreed for Sunday, including from Mariupol

A view shows an apartment building destroyed in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine March 25, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

LVIV, Ukraine, March 27 (Reuters) - Ukraine and Russia have agreed two 'humanitarian corridors' to evacuate civilians from frontline areas on Sunday, including allowing people to leave by private car from the southern city of Mariupol, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.