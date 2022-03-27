1 minute read
Ukraine says two evacuation corridors agreed for Sunday, including from Mariupol
LVIV, Ukraine, March 27 (Reuters) - Ukraine and Russia have agreed two 'humanitarian corridors' to evacuate civilians from frontline areas on Sunday, including allowing people to leave by private car from the southern city of Mariupol, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle
