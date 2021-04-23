Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

EuropeUkraine says withdrawal of Russian troops is not enough to resolve conflict in Donbass

Reuters
1 minute read

Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday that withdrawal of Russian military forces from the border with Ukraine could ease tensions but the step alone would not stop the escalation or the conflict in the eastern Donbass region.

In a statement, Kuleba also urged Ukraine's Western partners to continue to monitor the situation closely and to take effective measures to deter Russia.

Russia announced on Thursday it was ordering troops back to base from the area near the border with Ukraine, apparently calling an end to a buildup of tens of thousands of soldiers that had alarmed the West. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

Europe · 9:27 AM UTCUkraine says withdrawal of Russian troops is not enough to resolve conflict in Donbass

Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday that withdrawal of Russian military forces from the border with Ukraine could ease tensions but the step alone would not stop the escalation or the conflict in the eastern Donbass region.

EuropeLifting lockdown brings surge of activity for UK companies - PMI
EuropeUK retail sales surge before lockdown easing, borrowing leaps, too
EuropeGermany's Merkel to be quizzed over Wirecard lobbying in public inquiry

Chancellor Angela Merkel will be asked by German lawmakers on Friday why she lobbied for payments company Wirecard just months before it collapsed in the country's biggest post-war fraud.

EuropeHungary to widen services sector activity next week as vaccinations near 40%