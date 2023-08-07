Ukraine says woman killed in Russian shelling of Kherson

KYIV, Aug 7 (Reuters) - A woman was killed early on Monday when Russian forces shelled the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, regional officials said.

"A difficult night for Kherson ... The Russian army continued to shell Kherson residents' homes in the central part of the city," governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on the Telegram messaging app.

Prokudin said the shelling started around midnight and lasted for several hours.

Reuters could not independently verify the details of the report.

Ukraine recaptured Kherson city and parts of the Kherson region in November after months of Russian occupation, but Russian forces regularly shell the city and surrounding areas from across the Dnipro River.

This month a doctor was killed and a nurse was wounded in Russian shelling of a Kherson hospital. read more

