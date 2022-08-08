1 minute read
Ukraine seeks new IMF programme, hopes aid arrives in Nov-Dec - PM
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
KYIV, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine has formally requested a new programme from the International Monetary Fund and hopes to receive aid under the programme from November to December, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Monday.
"We expect to receive the corresponding assistance from the IMF already in November-December of this year," he said in a statement on the government website.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Hugh Lawson
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.