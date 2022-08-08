Ukraine seeks new IMF programme, hopes aid arrives in Nov-Dec - PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Prime Minister Denys Shmygal attend a meeting with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa in Kyiv, Ukraine March 15, 2022. Picture taken March 15, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

KYIV, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine has formally requested a new programme from the International Monetary Fund and hopes to receive aid under the programme from November to December, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Monday.

"We expect to receive the corresponding assistance from the IMF already in November-December of this year," he said in a statement on the government website.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.