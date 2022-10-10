Ukraine seeks 'resolute response' to Russian attacks from UN















KYIV, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian government is seeking a "resolute response" from the United Nations to Russian missile strikes across Ukraine on Monday, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

After a telephone call with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, he wrote on Twitter: "We coordinated efforts on mobilizing a resolute response within the UN General Assembly."

He provided no further details, but also said on Twitter that Russian President Vladimir Putin had not been "provoked" into Monday's strikes, saying blame should not be shifted to "the victim of aggression."

Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic, Editing by Timothy Heritage











