Ukraine seeks 'resolute response' to Russian attacks from UN

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba attends a high level meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the situation amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 22, 2022. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky/File Photo

KYIV, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian government is seeking a "resolute response" from the United Nations to Russian missile strikes across Ukraine on Monday, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

After a telephone call with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, he wrote on Twitter: "We coordinated efforts on mobilizing a resolute response within the UN General Assembly."

He provided no further details, but also said on Twitter that Russian President Vladimir Putin had not been "provoked" into Monday's strikes, saying blame should not be shifted to "the victim of aggression."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.