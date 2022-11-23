Ukraine seeks urgent meeting of U.N. Security Council over Russia strikes















Nov 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine will request an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss the latest Russian strikes against power-generating facilities, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday.

"The murder of civilians and the destruction of civilian infrastructure are acts of terror. Ukraine will continue to demand a decisive response from the world to these crimes," he said in a tweet.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.