Ukraine sees no sign of Russian forces pulling back from Kyiv - defence ministry

Ukranian servicemen walk past the wreck of a Russian tank in the village of Lukyanivka outside Kyiv, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, Ukraine, March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

LVIV, Ukraine, March 28 (Reuters) - Ukraine sees no signs on the ground that Russia has given up a plan to surround the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Ukrainian defence ministry spokesperson Oleksander Motuzyanyk said on Monday.

"According to our information, the Russian Federation has not abandoned its attempts, if not to capture, then to surround Kyiv. For now we don't see the movement of enemy forces away from Kyiv," he told a televised briefing.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage

