Ukraine sees post-war reconstruction costs nearing $750 billion - PM















KYIV, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine estimates the cost of post-war national reconstruction at nearly $750 billion so far, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Monday.

He made the comments in a speech to a German-Ukrainian business forum at which he touted the investment potential of the Ukrainian agriculture sector and thanked Berlin for providing Kyiv with air defences.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Gareth Jones











