Ukraine sees post-war reconstruction costs nearing $750 billion - PM

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal takes part in a news conference after an EU-Ukraine Association Council, in Brussels, Belgium, September 5, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

KYIV, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine estimates the cost of post-war national reconstruction at nearly $750 billion so far, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Monday.

He made the comments in a speech to a German-Ukrainian business forum at which he touted the investment potential of the Ukrainian agriculture sector and thanked Berlin for providing Kyiv with air defences.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

