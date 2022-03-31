Ukraine sees Russia changing tactics to more long-range attacks around Kyiv, says military official

March 31 (Reuters) - Russian forces around Kyiv have lost their offensive capacity and are changing tactics to favour long-range attacks more than direct fighting, the deputy chief of staff of Ukraine's ground forces said on Thursday.

Speaking in an online video address about the defence of the capital, Oleksandr Gruzevich said: "The enemy has almost exhausted its offensive potential, but the forces that remain around Kyiv are not small."

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; editing by Matthias Williams Writing by Alessandra Prentice

