Ukraine sees threat of pollution to water basins after Russian invasion

KYIV, June 9 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that Russia's invasion of his country posed a huge threat of pollution to water basins, including the Sea of Azov.

In an address to a ministerial meeting of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), he also underlined the need for green energy to replace Russian natural gas supplies following Russia's invasion on Feb. 24. read more

Reporting by Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage

