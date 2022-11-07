Ukraine set to finalise IMF agreements after Nov. 11-17 fund mission















KYIV, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine is set to finalise new agreements with the International Monetary Fund after a new IMF mission from Nov. 11-17, Ukrainian central bank governor Andriy Pyshnyi said on Monday.

The governor told a briefing Ukraine had already held substantive and constructive talks with the IMF in Vienna on a whole range of issues.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Timothy Heritage











