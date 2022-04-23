Ukraine shells crossing point in Russia - governor of Russian region

April 23 (Reuters) - The governor of a Russian border region said on Saturday that Ukraine had shelled a crossing point on Russia's territory, causing a fire but no casualties.

An office of the Russian agriculture watchdog, Rosselkhoznadzor, caught fire after shelling, the governor of the Kursk region, Roman Starovoit, said on his Telegram account.

It was not immediately possible to confirm details of the incident or determine who was responsible.

