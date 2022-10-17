Ukraine shot down 85-86% of Russian drones involved in latest attacks - air force

Police guard as smoke rises after a Russian drones strike, which local authorities consider to be Iranian made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) Shahed-136, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 17, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KYIV, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Ukraine has destroyed 37 Russian drones since Sunday evening, around 85-86% of the number involved in attacks, Ukraine's air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said on Monday.

"That's quite a good result for the work of our air defences and that number will rise in the future," he told a news briefing, adding that all the drones had flown into Ukraine from the south.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

