Ukraine shot down 85-86% of Russian drones involved in latest attacks - air force















KYIV, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Ukraine has destroyed 37 Russian drones since Sunday evening, around 85-86% of the number involved in attacks, Ukraine's air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said on Monday.

"That's quite a good result for the work of our air defences and that number will rise in the future," he told a news briefing, adding that all the drones had flown into Ukraine from the south.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Timothy Heritage











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.