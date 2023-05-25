Ukraine shouldn't use US arms inside Russia, US general says















WASHINGTON, May 25 (Reuters) - The United States has long asked Ukraine not to use U.S.-provided military equipment to carry out attacks inside Russian territory, the top U.S. general said on Thursday, following accusations pro-Ukrainian militia used U.S. armored vehicles.

Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said his office was looking into imagery showing the vehicles allegedly used in an attack the Russian border region of Belgorod. But he said the U.S. position against such U.S. equipment being used inside Russia was clear to Kyiv.

Reporting by Idrees Ali, Phil Stewart and Doina Chiacu;editing by Diane Craft











