Ukraine soon to receive first temporary storage for 2022 grain harvest

KYIV, June 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine, which faces a shortage of storage facilities for the 2022 grain crop due to the Russian invasion, will soon receive the first temporary storages from abroad, the agriculture ministry said on Monday.

Ukraine's agriculture minister told Reuters earlier in an interview that in the autumn when the corn harvest is over, the shortage of storage capacity could reach up to 15 million tonnes. read more

"The ministry ... has appealed to the governments of the United States, Canada, UK and the EU to provide Ukraine with temporary storage facilities. Preliminary results are: the first batch is already sailing to Ukraine," the ministry said.

It did not specify which storage facilities Ukraine would receive. Earlier, the ministry said that it could be either special big plastic bags or temporary silos.

Ukraine has said its harvest could fall to around 65 million tonnes of grain and oilseeds this year from 106 million tonnes in 2021 due to the Russian invasion.

