Ukraine to start 2022 spring sowing in coming days, deputy minister says

A sunflower is seen on a wheat field near the village of Zhovtneve, Ukraine, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko//File Photo

LVIV, Ukraine, March 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine plans to start sowing spring grains in the coming days and has enough grain in stocks to ensure the population has enough bread, deputy agriculture minister Taras Vysotskiy said on Saturday.

He said the country, which consumes 8 million tonnes of wheat a year, had 6 million tonnes in stocks. Stocks also include 15 million tonnes of corn and a five year supply of sunflower oil.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by Mark Potter

