Ukraine starts drafting reservists aged 18-60 after president's order

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy meets with leaders of parliament fractions and groups in Kyiv, Ukraine February 22, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

KYIV, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine on Wednesday has started conscripting reservists aged 18-60 following a decree by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the armed forces said in a statement.

The maximum service period is one year.

Zelenskiy on Tuesday said he was introducing the conscription of reservists but ruled out a general mobilisation after Russia announced it was moving troops into eastern Ukraine. read more

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Alison Williams

