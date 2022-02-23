1 minute read
Ukraine starts drafting reservists aged 18-60 after president's order
KYIV, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine on Wednesday has started conscripting reservists aged 18-60 following a decree by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the armed forces said in a statement.
The maximum service period is one year.
Zelenskiy on Tuesday said he was introducing the conscription of reservists but ruled out a general mobilisation after Russia announced it was moving troops into eastern Ukraine. read more
Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Alison Williams
