Ukraine state security service compiles list of Russian troops behind alleged war crimes

Ukrainian soldiers walk next to destroyed Russian tanks and armoured vehicles, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bucha, in Kyiv region, Ukraine, April 6, 2022. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis/File Photo

April 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine's state security service (SBU) said on Thursday it was building up a list of Russian troops suspected of carrying out alleged war crimes in the Kyiv region, including in the town of Bucha.

"The SBU will identify anyone involved in atrocities in Bucha and other cities in Kyiv region," the SBU said in a statement, adding that it had interviewed almost 2,000 witnesses and identified 33 people suspected of collaborating with Russia.

Reporting by Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage

