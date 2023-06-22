Ukraine strikes key bridge between mainland and Crimea -Russia-appointed officials

June 22 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces have carried out a missile strike on a bridge connecting Ukraine's Kherson region and Crimea, Russia-appointed officials in both regions said on Friday.

Vladimir Saldo, the Russia-appointed Kherson governor, said the bridge was likely to have been attacked by Storm Shadow missiles that damaged the road, but traffic has been diverted to a different route. No casualties have been reported.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Tom Hogue















