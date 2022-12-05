Ukraine strikes two military bases inside Russia using unmanned drones - NYT















WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine struck two military bases hundreds of miles inside Russia using unmanned drones, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing a senior Ukrainian official.

The drones were launched from Ukrainian territory and at least two planes were destroyed at one of the bases and several more were damaged, the newspaper reported.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Tim Ahmann











