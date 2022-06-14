1 minute read
Ukraine suffering painful losses in Sievierodonetsk, Kharkiv region - Zelenskiy
June 14 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces are suffering painful losses in fighting against Russian troops in both the city of Sievierodonetsk and the Kharkiv region, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday.
In a late night address, he also said Ukraine needed modern anti-missile weapons now, adding there could be no justification for partner countries to delay their delivery.
Reporting by David Ljunggren and Ronald Popeski
