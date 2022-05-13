1 minute read
Ukraine: talks with Russia on getting defenders out of Azovstal very difficult
May 13 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk on Friday said negotiations with Russia on getting defenders out of the besieged Azovstal plant in Mariupol were "very difficult" but did not give details.
"The result may not be to everyone's liking, but our task is to evacuate our boys. All of them. Alive," she said in an online post. "God willing we will rescue them all."
Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
