Ukraine tells NATO it needs powerful missile defence system

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a working session of G7 leaders via video link, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 27, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

KYIV, June 28 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday he had told NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg by telephone that his country needs missile defence systems to prevent Russian attacks.

In comments on Twitter before a NATO summit, Zelenskiy said: "Had a phone conversation with NATO Secretary General @jensstoltenberg. Coordinated positions on the eve of the #NATOSummit in Madrid. Stressed the importance of a powerful missile defense system for Ukraine to prevent Russian terrorist attacks." read more

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage

