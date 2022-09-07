1 minute read
Ukraine thanks EU for 5 billion euros aid, calls for full IMF programme
KYIV, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday thanked the European Union for confirming 5 billion euros ($4.97 billion) in macro-financial aid but said the country needed a "full-fledged" programme of financing from the International Monetary Fund.
Zelenskiy made the comments in a Twitter post following a conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who he said discussed plans to further strengthen Ukraine's defence capabilities.
($1 = 1.0059 euros)
