Ukraine thanks EU for 5 billion euros aid, calls for full IMF programme

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a raising ceremony of the country's biggest national flag to mark the Day of the State Flag, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine August 23, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

KYIV, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday thanked the European Union for confirming 5 billion euros ($4.97 billion) in macro-financial aid but said the country needed a "full-fledged" programme of financing from the International Monetary Fund.

Zelenskiy made the comments in a Twitter post following a conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who he said discussed plans to further strengthen Ukraine's defence capabilities.

($1 = 1.0059 euros)

Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Jon Boyle

