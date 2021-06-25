Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Ukraine tightens border control over Delta variant

2 minute read

KYIV, June 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine on Friday obliged visitors from countries affected by the COVID-19 Delta variant take a mandatory antigen test, the health ministry said.

The test must be passed by all travellers from Britain, India, Russia and Portugal in a bid to prevent the spread of the new infections.

The test is also required for travellers who have spent at least seven days in those countries in the last two weeks. If the test is positive, the traveller will not be allowed into Ukraine.

The health officials have said a speedy vaccination could help the country to avoid new wave of the epidemic cased by the Delta variant, the first two cases of which were registered in Ukraine this week. read more

Ukraine, which has been recording a significant decline in new infections, earlier this month significantly relaxed travel requirements and lifted many of its domestic restrictions though extended some lockdown measures until Aug. 31.

Ukraine reported 876 new cases over the past 24 hours while the total number of infections reached 2.23 million with 52,234 deaths as of June 25.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 1:56 PM UTCRussia warns UK and U.S. not to tempt fate in Black Sea

Russia warned Britain and the United States on Friday against "tempting fate" by sending warships to the Black Sea, and said it would defend its borders using all possible means including military force.

EuropeEU strikes deal on huge farm subsidies, ending three years of negotiations
EuropeRare tornado, storms rip through southern Czech Republic, killing three
EuropeProsecutors seek trial for former Atlantia execs over 2018 bridge collapse - sources
EuropeBelarus moves opposition blogger and girlfriend to house arrest