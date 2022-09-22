1 minute read
On Ukraine, U.N. chief says talk of nuclear conflict 'unacceptable'
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told a Security Council meeting on Ukraine on Thursday that talk of a nuclear conflict is "totally unacceptable" and any annexation of a state's territory by another state through the threat or use of force is a violation of the U.N. Charter and international law.
Reporting by Michelle Nichols and Daphne Psaledakis, editing by Mary Milliken
