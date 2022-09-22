On Ukraine, U.N. chief says talk of nuclear conflict 'unacceptable'

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres listens during a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden after Biden's address to the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 21, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told a Security Council meeting on Ukraine on Thursday that talk of a nuclear conflict is "totally unacceptable" and any annexation of a state's territory by another state through the threat or use of force is a violation of the U.N. Charter and international law.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols and Daphne Psaledakis, editing by Mary Milliken

