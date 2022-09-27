Ukraine urges EU to impose economic sanctions on Russia over annexation votes

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba attends a high level meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the situation amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 22, 2022. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

KYIV, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Ukraine's foreign minister urged the European Union on Tuesday to impose economic sanctions on Russia to punish it for staging annexation votes in four occupied regions, and said the moves by Moscow would not change Ukraine's actions on the battlefield.

Dmytro Kuleba, speaking after talks in Kyiv with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, said that personal sanctions would not suffice as a punishment for the referendums billed by Russia as a prelude to it annexing four Ukrainian regions.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Max Hunder, Writing by Tom Balmforth, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.