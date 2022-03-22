Ukraine urges Russia to let supplies into Mariupol and to let civilians leave

Local residents carry bottles with water during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine March 20, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo

LVIV, Ukraine, March 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine made a new appeal to Russia on Tuesday to allow humanitarian supplies into the besieged southern city of Mariupol and to let civilians leave.

"We demand the opening of a humanitarian corridor for civilians," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Ukrainian television.

Vereshchuk also said Russia's armed forces were preventing humanitarian supplies reaching residents of the southern city of Kherson. Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilians since invading Ukraine on Feb. 24

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage

