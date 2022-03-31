Ukraine wants Red Cross cooperation on Ukrainians relocated to Russia

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal speaks on the Chernobyl exclusion zone at a news briefing in Kyiv, Ukraine February 24, 2022, in this screen grab taken from a video. Ukrainian Governmental Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

March 31 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Thursday he was working with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on the return of Ukrainians who have been "abducted or forcibly relocated" to Russia.

Ukraine has accused Russia of forcibly deporting thousands of Ukrainian civilians to Russia since invading on Feb. 24. Russia has said it is conducting civilian evacuations from Ukrainian frontline areas.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.