Ukraine warns gas transit pipelines could be Russian targets

General view of the gas station near the border between Ukraine and Poland in the settlement of Drozdovychi, 120 km (75 miles) west of Lviv, January 12, 2009. REUTERS/Vitaliy Hrabar

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine's interior ministry said on Friday Russian troops could target natural gas transit pipelines from Russia to Europe.

The ministry called on Ukrainians to watch out for any people with Russian accents who suddenly arrived in their region. It said several saboteur groups has been discovered in Kyiv and warned that more were appearing in other cities.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, writing by Anna Pruchnicka, editing by Andrew Heavens

