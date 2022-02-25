1 minute read
Ukraine warns gas transit pipelines could be Russian targets
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Feb 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine's interior ministry said on Friday Russian troops could target natural gas transit pipelines from Russia to Europe.
The ministry called on Ukrainians to watch out for any people with Russian accents who suddenly arrived in their region. It said several saboteur groups has been discovered in Kyiv and warned that more were appearing in other cities.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, writing by Anna Pruchnicka, editing by Andrew Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.