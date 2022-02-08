Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Ukraine welcomes Macron but says: we won't cross our red lines on Russia

1 minute read

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba attends a joint news conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Kyiv, Ukraine February 7, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/Pool

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

KYIV, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine is looking forward to discussions with visiting French President Emmanuel Macron on Russia but will not be forced to cross its own red lines, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told a briefing on Tuesday.

Macron is visiting Ukraine after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. A French official said Putin promised not to carry out new military initiatives near Ukraine. But it was not immediately clear what Russia might expect in return.

"We are all waiting with interest for the signals that Mr. Macron brought from Moscow," Kuleba said, speaking alongside visiting counterparts from Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. "But I have repeatedly said that we are open to dialogue, we are constructive, we are looking for a diplomatic solution, but we will not cross our red lines and no one will be able to force us cross them."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Matthias Williams; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters