Ukraine welcomes Senate confirmation of U.S. ambassador

Bridget Brink, nominatee to be U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, testifies at her Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

KYIV, May 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine welcomes the U.S. Senate's confirmation of Bridget Brink as Washington's Ambassador to Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff said on Thursday.

"We greet the U.S. Senate unanimous decision to approve Bridget Brink (as) the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine," Andriy Yermak wrote on Twitter. There has been no U.S. ambassador in Kyiv since 2019.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Alexander Winning, Editing by Timothy Heritage

