Ukraine will increase size of military by 100,000, president tells parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gives a press conference at the end of an EU-Ukraine Summit at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, October 6, 2020. Stephanie Lecocq/Pool via REUTERS

KYIV, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine will increase the size of its armed forces by 100,000 people over three years, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told parliament on Tuesday.

Zelenskiy also said Ukraine's economy was stabilising and urged lawmakers to stay united and not sow panic about the threat of a Russian military offensive. He hoped the date of another round of peace talks with Russia, France and Germany would be agreed soon.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Matthias Williams

